For the drive home in Orangeburg: A mix of wintry precipitation in the evening. Then mainly snow showers overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Orangeburg area Saturday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
