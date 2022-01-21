Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: A mix of wintry precipitation in the evening. Then mainly snow showers overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Orangeburg area Saturday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.