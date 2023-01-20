 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

