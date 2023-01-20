This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
Orangeburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect clea…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks…
This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a c…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the O…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. …
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degree…
Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We'll see…