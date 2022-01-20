This evening in Orangeburg: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Orangeburg tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from FRI 1:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Permafrost is ground that has a temperature below freezing for at least two consecutive years.