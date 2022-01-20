Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Orangeburg tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from FRI 1:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.