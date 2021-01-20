Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.