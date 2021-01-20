 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News