This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 47F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. Orangeburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
