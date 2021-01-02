This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
