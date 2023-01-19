 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News