Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
Orangeburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect clea…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks…
This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a c…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the O…
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies …
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degree…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We'll see…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.…