Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.