Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph.