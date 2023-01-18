 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

