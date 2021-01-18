 Skip to main content
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

