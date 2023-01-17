 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

