Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

Local Weather

