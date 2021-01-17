For the drive home in Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sun…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted…
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. The ar…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy ski…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. We wil…
This evening in Orangeburg: Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Orangeburg residents should expect tem…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg are…
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees to…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 5…
This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy with periods of light rain. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's a…