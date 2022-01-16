This evening in Orangeburg: Windy. Showers early with clearing later at night. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Orangeburg Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
