Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.