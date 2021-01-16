For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
