Orangeburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Orangeburg
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
