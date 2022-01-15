This evening in Orangeburg: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures in Orangeburg will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Orangeburg Tuesda…
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…
While global surface temperatures were the sixth warmest on record in 2021, the upper oceans were at their hottest: a stronger sign of global warming.
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We'll s…