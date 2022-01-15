 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures in Orangeburg will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News