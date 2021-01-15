Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Orangeburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.