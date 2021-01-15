 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Orangeburg: Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Orangeburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News