Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

