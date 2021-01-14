Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.