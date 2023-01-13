This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's t…
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg people will see t…
🎧 Schools, restaurants and roads are closing more than ever due to coastal flooding
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies …