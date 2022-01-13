 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

