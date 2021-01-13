Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.