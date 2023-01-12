 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

