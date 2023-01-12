For the drive home in Orangeburg: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Orangeburg
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
🎧 Schools, restaurants and roads are closing more than ever due to coastal flooding
