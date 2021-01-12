Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.