This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Orangeburg
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
🎧 Schools, restaurants and roads are closing more than ever due to coastal flooding
