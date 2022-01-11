 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

