This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy with periods of light rain. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Orangeburg residents s…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
This evening in Orangeburg: Periods of rain. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. The…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Orangeburg t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Orangeburg area Friday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees…
This evening in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach th…
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 deg…
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods …