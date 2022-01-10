 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Orangeburg Tuesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

