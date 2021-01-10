 Skip to main content
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Orangeburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Monday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

