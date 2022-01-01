Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.