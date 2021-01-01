 Skip to main content
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 54-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

