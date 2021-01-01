Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 54-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg