Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
