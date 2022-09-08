Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. We will see a mix of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Periods …
Many locations across the country (and the world) have been experiencing unusually heavy rainfalls this summer.
This evening in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Cha…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The …
For the drive home in Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. …
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.