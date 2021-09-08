Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
