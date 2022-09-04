The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. We will see a mix of…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
This evening in Orangeburg: Considerable cloudiness. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but a…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degree…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today.…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatu…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. …