Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.