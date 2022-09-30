Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Orangeburg, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 34 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from FRI 5:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

