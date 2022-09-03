 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

