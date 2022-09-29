Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Orangeburg, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tropical Storm Watch is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Par…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect …
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast call…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun a…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. The for…
This evening in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temper…