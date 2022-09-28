 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News