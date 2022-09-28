Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
