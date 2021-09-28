Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.