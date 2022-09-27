Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast call…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect …
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 tho…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun a…
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks…
The system as we know it didn't begin until 1953, when the United States started using female names for tropical storms.
This evening in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temper…