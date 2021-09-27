Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degree…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. The area will …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Monday. …
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degre…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. …
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming clear overnight. Cooler. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…