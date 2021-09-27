 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News