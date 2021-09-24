 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

