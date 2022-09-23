Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory from THU 9:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
