Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 98. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.