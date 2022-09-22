The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 98. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a hot da…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a h…
Both a mist and a fog are water droplets suspended in the atmosphere in the vicinity of the earth’s surface that affect visibility.
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fa…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…