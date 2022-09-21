Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 93. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
