 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News