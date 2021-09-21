Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.