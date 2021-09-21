Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
