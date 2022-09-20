The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a hot da…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tod…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fa…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a h…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect c…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. It shoul…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It shou…